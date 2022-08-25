Police Renew Call For Information 18 Years After Disappearance Of Waterbury Man

Eighteen years after the disappearance of a Connecticut man, investigators are imploring the public for leads.

New Haven County resident Billy Smolinski Jr., of Waterbury, was reported missing on Aug. 24, 2004, the Waterbury Police Department said.

In an announcement on Wednesday, Aug. 24, authorities renewed a call for information, saying they continue to investigate the case and follow up on any leads.

More information about Smolinski can be found here, police said.

Police asked anyone with information about Smolinski's disappearance to call the WPD Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 203-755-1234.

