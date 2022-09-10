Man Under Influence Flees Scene Of Route 8 Crash In Waterbury, Police Say

A Connecticut man was arrested for allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash while driving under the influence.

The incident took place around 10:15 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8 in Waterbury.

According to Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 northbound, south of Exit #36, in the City of Waterbury.

One of the vehicles involved in the collision had allegedly fled the scene of the crash, state police said.

A witness provided troopers with a description of the vehicle and its last known location.

A short time later, troopers located the vehicle on Thomaston Avenue, in Waterbury, state police said.

During the investigation, the suspect was identified as Litchfield County resident Michael Caiazzo, age 39, of Terryville.

Caiazzo was uncooperative during the investigation and was taken into custody. Troopers detected the odor of alcohol coming from Caiazzo and observed other indicators of possible impairment, state police said.

He was transported to Troop A for processing and declined to participate in a field sobriety test, state police added.

Caiazzo was charged with the following:

Evading a motor vehicle accident

DUI alcohol/drugs

Failure to maintain proper lane of travel

Interfering with a police officer.

He was unable to post a $1,500 cash/surety bond and was transported to New Haven Correctional Center pending his arraignment at Waterbury Superior Court on Friday, Sept. 9.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.