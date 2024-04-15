New Haven resident Perry Charnas, age 39, was arrested by New Haven Police on an open warrant Tuesday, April 9.

According to Wilton Police, Charnas attempted to impersonate an FBI agent after making several phone calls to the agency in October 2022. During the calls, he allegedly made a false report about a domestic incident at an address in Wilton.

No other details about the alleged crimes were released.

Charnas is charged with criminal impersonation and two counts of false reporting. He was held on a $30,000 bond ahead of his arraignment at Stamford Superior Court.

No stranger to the court system, Charnas has worked as a judicial law clerk for New Haven Superior Court since October 2018, according to his Facebook profile. It was not immediately clear whether he still works for the court.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.