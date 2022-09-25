Man Found Dead In Beacon Falls Wooded Area Was Reported Missing In July, Police Say

Police announced the identity of a 64-year-old man who was found dead in a wooded area in Connecticut.

Richard Cherhoniak, of New Haven, was identified as the man who was found dead about half of a mile north of the Beacon Falls Train Station and Cold Springs Road in Beacon Falls at about 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, Connecticut State Police announced on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Police said Cherhoniak was entered as a missing person on Saturday, July 30, by the New Haven Police Department.

Troopers reported Cherhoniak appeared to have suffered a medical episode.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.