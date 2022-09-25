Contact Us
New Haven Daily Voice serves Hamden, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, Wallingford, Waterbury & West Haven
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Tropical Storm Ian Strengthening Rapidly On Track To Hit US As Major Hurricane: Latest Timing
Police & Fire

Man Found Dead In Beacon Falls Wooded Area Was Reported Missing In July, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Beacon Falls Train Station and Cold Springs Road in Beacon Falls.
Beacon Falls Train Station and Cold Springs Road in Beacon Falls. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police announced the identity of a 64-year-old man who was found dead in a wooded area in Connecticut.

Richard Cherhoniak, of New Haven, was identified as the man who was found dead about half of a mile north of the Beacon Falls Train Station and Cold Springs Road in Beacon Falls at about 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, Connecticut State Police announced on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Police said Cherhoniak was entered as a missing person on Saturday, July 30, by the New Haven Police Department.

Troopers reported Cherhoniak appeared to have suffered a medical episode.

to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.