Man Found Dead Near Train Station In Beacon Falls

Police are asking the public's help in identifying a man who was found dead.

Just before 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 in New Haven County, Connecticut State Police Troop I-Bethany responded to a wooded area, a half-mile north of the Beacon Falls train station and Cold Springs Road in Beacon Falls.

Upon arrival, troopers observed a white man between ages of 60-70 years old who appeared to be homeless and appeared to have suffered a medical episode, state police said.

The man was pronounced dead and transported to the medical examiner's office.

The man was wearing a black plaid shirt, no pants and had a black, Jansport style backpack (with no label).

Anyone who might be able to identify the man or any next of kin is asked to contact Troop I at 203-393-4200.

