Man Allegedly Sought Pretzel-Stand Knife For Revenge On Mall Employee

After being accused of stealing, a man apparently seeking revenge allegedly asked a nearby pretzel stand for a knife to use as a weapon.

On Monda, Nov. 9, at around 1 p.m., Milford Police responded to the mall at 1201 Boston Post Road for a report of shoplifting, police said.

Police arrested Israel Skinner, 42, of Hamden, on the charges of larceny (sixth degree), threatening (second degree), and breach of peace (second degree), police said.

Skinner is accused of stealing a $60 sweater from the Boscov’s at the Connecticut Post Mall, police said. When a Boscov’s employee confronted Skinner, he allegedly threatened to mace the employee then asked for a knife from a nearby pretzel stand, police said. Skinner allegedly said he was going to use the knife to “cut” the employee, police said.

Skinner has a court date on Dec. 21 regarding the charges.

