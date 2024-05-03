Seen Her? Milford Girl, 16, Missing For More Than Day

New Haven County resident Elizabeth Jacques of Milford was last seen around 8 a.m., Thursday, May 2, in the area of Gulf Street and New Haven Avenue.

Jacques is 5 feet, 140 pounds, with long brown hair, brown eyes, and light brown skin.

She was last seen wearing a white hoodie, gray leggings and white shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Jacques's whereabouts is asked to contact the Milford Police Department at 203-878-6551.

