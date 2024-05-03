Fog/Mist 46°

SHARE

Seen Her? Milford Girl, 16, Missing For More Than Day

Police in Connecticut are asking the public for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl who hasn't been seen in a day.

Missing: Elizabeth Jacques

Missing: Elizabeth Jacques

Photo Credit: Milford Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

New Haven County resident Elizabeth Jacques of Milford was last seen around 8 a.m., Thursday, May 2, in the area of Gulf Street and New Haven Avenue. 

Jacques is 5 feet, 140 pounds, with long brown hair, brown eyes, and light brown skin.

She was last seen wearing a white hoodie, gray leggings and white shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Jacques's whereabouts is asked to contact the Milford Police Department at 203-878-6551.

To share, click on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE