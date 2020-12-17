Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
New Haven Daily Voice serves New Haven, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

New Haven Daily Voice serves New Haven, CT

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Law Enforcement Seize 3 'Machinegun Conversion Devices'

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Justice
Justice Photo Credit: Pixabay

Law enforcement agents seized three “Glock conversion devices,” that are meant to turn semiautomatic pistols into machineguns, during a search of a Wallingford residence.

On Wednesday, Dec. 16, Raphael Dancer, 38, of Wallingford, waived his right to be indicted and pled guilty to a charge of possession of unregistered firearms in violation of the National Firearms Act, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Connecticut said.

The charge stems from the execution of a search warrant in January at Dancer’s residence. There, law enforcement officials found several firearms regulated under the NFA (which were not registered to Dancer in the federal registry): a short-barrel rifle, nine silencers, and three conversion devices, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Dancer is facing a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment for the charge. He was released on a $100,000 bond pending sentencing, which is yet to be scheduled.

Agencies that participated in Dancer’s investigation, arrest, and prosecution include the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and the U.S. ATtorney’s Office.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

New Haven Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.