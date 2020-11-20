Driver Crashes Into Cars, Runs Off With Baby - Police Searching For Female Suspect

Police are searching for a female driver who allegedly struck seven vehicles before fleeing the scene on-foot toting an 8-month old infant in a baby carrier.

The incident took place around 5:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 16, when Hamden Police responded to the intersection of Dixwell Avenue and Putnam Avenue on the report of a motor vehicle accident, said Capt. Ronald Smith.

An investigation revealed that a motor vehicle, which was traveling northbound on Dixwell Avenue, collided with two vehicles, before fleeing from the scene, Smith said.

Moments later, the same vehicle, which was now traveling southbound on Dixwell Avenue, allegedly struck five vehicles at the intersection of Dixwell Avenue and Morse Street. The driver continued, before striking Tint Works, 923 Dixwell Ave., Smith added.

The female operator of the offending vehicle was last observed “running eastbound on Morse Street,” with an 8 month-old infant, that was strapped in a car seat, he added.

Hamden Police later located the infant, who was with family members. There were no serious injuries reported.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Justin Martin at 203-230-4030.

