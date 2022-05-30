49-Year-Old CT Man Killed In I-95 Crash In Madison

Connecticut State Police are investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a 49-year-old man.

It happened just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday, May 30 in New Haven County on southbound I-95 near Exit 60 in Madison.

A 2003 Subaru Forester operated by New London County resident Aymeric Duprelatour, of Niantic, was traveling in the left lane, state police said.

Due to a road closure ahead, the driver of a tractor-trailer slowed the vehicle and came to a stop in the right lane, with traffic ahead, according to state police.

For an unknown reason, the Subaru swerved from the left lane, into the right lane, and ultimately, colliding with the rear trailer attached to the truck, said police.

Upon impact with the rear trailer attached to the truck, the Subaru continued into the right shoulder and collided with the metal beam guardrail, said police.

Duprelatour was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment and was later pronounced dead, said police.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 58-year from Johnston, Rhode Island, did not report any injuries.

