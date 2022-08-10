23-Year-Old Becomes Second Person Charged In Connection To Incident At Milford Restaurant

A second person has been charged in connection with an incident at a Connecticut restaurant in which a woman bit and spit at employees and police officers.

New Haven County resident James Gray, 23, of Milford, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 6, for the incident which took place on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Stonebridge Cafe in Milford.

According to the Milford Police, during the original incident, Stephanie Meckley, age 27, of Milford, was arrested after hopping over the barrier to enter Stonebridge Cafe, 50 Daniel St, after being asked to leave and wait in line by staff.

Meckley then assaulted staff and Milford Police Officers, police said.

At the time of this incident, Meckley was with a man, identified as Gray, who police said also illegally entered the restaurant after having been told by management he could not enter without first checking in and then paying the required cover charge.

A warrant was issued for Gray’s arrest and he turned himself in on Thursday and was charged with trespass and released on a promise to appear, police added.

