Police ID Boy, Age 16, Shot While Riding Bike On New Haven Street

Kathy Reakes
The area of the fatal shooting.
The area of the fatal shooting. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps

Police have identified a 16-year-old Connecticut boy who was shot and killed while riding his bike.

Joshua Vazquez, of New Haven, was killed around 4:20 p.m., Monday, Dec. 19 on Valley Street between Mountain Road and Harper Avenue.

Responding officers located Vazquez who had been shot. American Medical Response transported the victim to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead, said Officer Scott Shumway, of the New Haven Police.

The department asks that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477) or email to ECIC@newhavenct.gov.

to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.