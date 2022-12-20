16-Year-Old Shot, Killed While Riding Bike On New Haven Street

A 16-year-old Connecticut boy was shot while riding a bike along a city street.

The incident took place in New Haven around 4:20 p.m., Monday, Dec. 19 on Valley Street between Mountain Road and Harper Avenue.

Responding officers located a 16-year-old boy who had been shot. American Medical Response transported the victim to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead, said Officer Scott Shumway, of the New Haven Police.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are leading the investigation, Shumway said.

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of family members.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477) or email to ECIC@newhavenct.gov.

