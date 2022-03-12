New Haven Man, Woman Nabbed For Trafficking Fentanyl, Cocaine, Feds Say

Two Connecticut residents were arrested and charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl.

Willie Franco, age 33, and 31-year-old Daniella Fox, both of New Haven, were both arrested on Monday, March 7, according to Leonard Boyle, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.

On Wednesday, March 2, investigators intercepted a USPS parcel containing about a kilogram of cocaine and a kilogram of fentanyl that was being sent to an address in East Haven associated with the two defendants, Boyle reported.

Investigators also found other suspicious parcels that had been mailed to the address and another address associated with Franco and Fox since July 2021, according to the report.

On Monday, authorities made a controlled delivery of the intercepted parcel to the address in East Haven and arrested Franco and Fox after Fox retrieved the package, the US Attorney's Office said.

The US Attorney's Office reported that a search of the defendants' home resulted in the seizure of the following:

About one kilogram of fentanyl

A quantity of crack cocaine

Digital scales

Other narcotics packaging paraphernalia

A loaded Glock .40 pistol with an obliterated serial number

A drum extended magazine for a high-capacity rifle

A bulletproof vest

Ammunition

More than $300,000 in cash

The United States Postal Inspection Service’s Narcotics and Bulk Cash Trafficking Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration are investigating the case with assistance from the following agencies:

The New Haven Police Department

The East Haven Police Department

Connecticut State Police

