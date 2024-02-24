Meriden Police Investigating Assault Of Girl First Reported As Possible Kidnapping

The incident occurred in New Haven County around 3 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 22 on Golden Street in Meriden.

According to Lt. Darrin McKay of the Meriden Police, after receiving the calls, officers responded to the area and found an unoccupied vehicle.

Officers then went to the address of the car's owner and found a man who said he was involved in the altercation, McKay said.

Detectives, who took over the investigation, learned there was video surveillance in the area of the assault, McKay said. After watching the video it was learned that there was no kidnapping; however, an assault did occur where a juvenile girl was struck in the head.

It also appeared that one of the men in the video was possibly in possession of a firearm, McKay added.

McKay said detectives continued to investigate to locate the girl, assisted by the Waterbury Police Department. She was eventually found in Southington in a car with several men and a handgun.

Everyone inside of the vehicle was not allowed to legally possess a firearm. It was also learned that the initial assault between the girl and the man was the result of an argument over a vehicle, police said.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, McKay said.

To report tips for violent crimes, email the Major Crimes Unit at mpdtips@meridenct.gov or call 203-630-6253

