These Connecticut Counties Among Healthiest In Nation, New Report Says

When it comes to the healthiest locales in the United States, several counties in Connecticut are faring quite well, according to a new ranking by U.S. News & World Report.

The outlet analyzed nearly 3,000 US counties on metrics it said shape and show the health of a community, like public safety, access to healthcare, educational equity, income, housing affordability, food availability, and nutrition.

Analysts then used that data to rank the 500 healthiest communities in the country across 10 categories on a scale of zero to 100.

In Connecticut, Middlesex County was ranked healthiest overall, placing 100 nationwide. The average life expectancy in the county was calculated at 81.2 years.

The remaining Connecticut counties that made the list are:

Tolland County (173 overall) with average life expectancy of 81.5 years

Litchfield County (208 overall) with average life expectancy of 80 years

Fairfield County (331 overall) with average life expectancy of 83 years

New London County (481 overall) with average life expectancy of 79.7 years

Click here for the full story from U.S. News & World Report.

