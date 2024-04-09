The timing for the system is Thursday, April 11, into Friday, April 12, according to the National Weather Service.

"Rain, heavy enough to cause flooding, will return from Thursday to Friday in the Northeast," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore.

Ahead of an unsettled stretch of days, Tuesday, April 9 will be the pick of the week with mostly sunny skies and springlike temperatures climbing into the low 70s.

Clouds will thicken Tuesday night, with showers possible on Wednesday, April 10, mainly in the morning. It will be cooler with a high temperature in the upper 50s.

Showers will arrive Thursday afternoon with rain, which will be heavy at times, at night.

A widespread 1 to 3 inches of precipitation is expected with locally higher amounts.

It will be windy Thursday night with steady rain continuing overnight and into Friday before the system winds down by mid-afternoon Friday, followed by gradual clearing, though scattered showers could pop up again early Friday night.

The outlook for Saturday, April 13 calls for partly sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid-50s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.