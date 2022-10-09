7th Heaven: Lucky Naugatuck Woman Wins $177,777 In State Lottery

Connecticut Lottery announced a series of new winners who claimed major prizes.

New Haven County resident Monique Michaud, of Naugatuck, claimed a $177,777 "Electric 7s Second Edition" prize, CT Lottery announced on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

The lottery said the winning ticket was purchased at Cross Point Convenience LLC, which is located at 800 New Haven Road in Naugatuck.

CT Lottery also announced the following recent winners:

Silverio Rodriguez, of Danbury, won a $51,000 prize from a "Fast Play - 50th Anniversary Gold" ticket purchased at Village Mini Market in Danbury

An unnamed Vernon resident claimed a $50,000 "5X The Money 16th Edition" prize from a ticket purchased at a Shell station in Vernon

Michael Piryk, of Bristol, won a $50,000 prize from a "Super Cashworld 23" ticket purchased at Valero in Bristol

James Poulsen, of Goshen, won a $50,000 prize from a "$100,000 Fortune" ticket purchased at Grillo's Market in West Haven

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.