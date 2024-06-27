Bethany Summer Camp Intern Sexually Assaults Multiple Children, Police Say

The New Haven County man, Anthony Mastrangelo, was arrested on Tuesday, June 25 for his alleged crimes in the town of Bethany.

According to the Connecticut State Police, Mastrangelo worked as a babysitter, an after-school helper, and an intern for Bethany Parks and Recreation summer camp, where the alleged assault began in December 2022.

Four victims, all minor girls, reported that during their time at the summer camp, Mastangelo, a resident of Bethany, touched them inappropriately.

Some reported that he used the guise of helping them swim to touch them, while others stated that he had the girls sit on his lap, where he would commit the assault.

Each of the victim’s parents contacted the police to report the abuse, which occurred between 2022 and 2023.

A fifth victim came forward in May 2024. Her parents had hired Mastrangelo as a babysitter after meeting him at the Bethany Parks and Rec summer camp.

While babysitting, he asked his victim if she wanted a back scratch, which led to him again sexually assaulting the girl.

He was arrested after the reports culminated in four arrest warrants filed against him.

Mastrangelo is charged with the following:

Risk of injury to a minor, three counts;

First-degree sexual assault;

Fourth-degree sexual assault, four counts; and

Illegal sexual contact with a victim under the age of 16.

He was released on a $500,000 bond and is due to appear at New Haven Superior Court on Friday, July 12.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.