The attacks occurred on Saturday, June 29, in New Haven County in West Haven and New London County in Norwich.

In West Haven, one officer was injured when Imran Ahmed, age 54, of West Haven, allegedly deliberately crashed his vehicle into an occupied police cruiser that was helping another officer who Ahmed had been trying to run off the roadway.

The event began around 2 p.m. when a West Haven Police officer was driving in the area of Meloy Road and Route 1. Ahmed pulled up alongside him and attempted to run his police vehicle off the road, the department said.

As the officer continued on his way to police headquarters, the department said Ahmed continued to try and run him off the roadway. He called for backup, and as additional police units arrived, Ahmed slammed into one of them.

Officers on the scene were able to apprehend Ahmed, who was arrested and charged with:

Carrying a dangerous weapon

Reckless driving

Assault of a public safety officer

Illegal possession of a firearm in a vehicle

Reckless endangerment

Failing to drive in the proper lane.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

The department did not say how badly the officer was injured.

An investigation continues.

In the second incident in Norwich, two officers were injured when they responded to a 911 call from a woman who wanted help with a fight with an ex-boyfriend.

When officers arrived, they found a crowd of 200 to 300 people in Jenkin's Park on Mechanic Street, said Capt. John Perry.

According to Perry, two officers found a fight in progress between 10 to 20 people and attempted to break it up as they called for backup.

Perry said that as they attempted to break up the fight, additional people began jumping a fence to join in the melee.

One of the officers was helping a man bleeding from the mouth and nose when he was attacked by Jaylen Jarmon, age 23, of Norwich, who had punched another man, Perry said.

The officer sprayed Jarmon with pepper spray, and he continued "his violent assault" as officers attempted to place him under arrest, Perry said.

Perry said Jarmon placed an officer in a choke hold and began punching and kneeing the officer in the head. Officers had to utilize physical force to get Jarmon to release the extremely dangerous chokehold.

The officers were forced to use fist strikes, OC spray, and eventually a taser to get Jarmon to release the chokehold on the Officer in distress.

Jarmon was placed in handcuffs and removed from the area to prevent further instigation or agitation from the growing hostile crowd toward the officers, according to Perry.

Due to the size of the crowd, the Norwich Police requested mutual aid from the surrounding law enforcement agencies.

Responding agencies, such as the Connecticut State Police, Montville Police, Ledyard Police, and Killingly Police, assisted the NPD in preventing the violent situation from growing larger, Perry said.

The park was cleared, and the event was shut down due to the agitated state of the attendees and the possibility of further violence.

Perry said two officers were transported to Backus Hospital for medical treatment, which included facial and head injuries from Jarmon’s assault.

Jarmon was charged with the following and held on a $250,000 bond:

Breach of peace

Assault on a police officer

Assault

Interfering with an officer

He later posted bond and was released.

This investigation remains open, and more arrests may be upcoming as more of the involved participants are identified through open-source videos and police body-worn camera footage.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident has a video of the incident or has information is asked to contact the Norwich Police Department at 860-886-5561.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.