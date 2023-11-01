ID Released For West Haven 23-Year-Old Killed In New Haven Hit-Run Crash

New Haven County resident Priyanshu Agwal of West Haven, died on Thursday, Oct. 26 from injuries sustained in the Wednesday, Oct. 18 crash in New Haven.

Officers responded to the intersection of Whalley Avenue and Amity Road and found a scooter driver suffering from critical injuries, said Sgt. Cherelle Carr of the New Haven Police.

Carr said the driver of the vehicle evaded the scene. Officers searched for the evading vehicle without locating it.

Police are continuing to search for the driver of the vehicle that killed Agwal, police said.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information valuable to investigators is asked to call 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tipline at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

