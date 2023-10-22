Scooter Rider Critically Injured In New Haven Hit-Run Crash, Police Say

The incident took place in New Haven around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Officers responded to the intersection of Whalley Avenue and Amity Road and found the rider suffering from critical injuries, said Sgt. Cherelle Carr of the New Haven Police.

Carr said the driver of the vehicle evaded the scene. Officers searched for the evading vehicle without locating it.

The scooter rider was transported via ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital where they are being treated for life-threatening injuries, Carr said.

Officers spoke with witnesses on the scene and searched for surveillance video footage.

It was reported that the evading vehicle was traveling west through the intersection of Whalley Avenue at Amity Road, as the operator of the scooter was traveling east on Whalley Avenue.

The scooter and vehicle collided at the intersection of Whalley Avenue and Amity Road.

The investigators will continue to conduct interviews and gather all information before a report is finalized.

This is an ongoing investigation; police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information valuable to investigators to call 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.