Fatal DUI Crash: 34-Year-Old ID'd As Victim After Vehicles Collide On I-95 In Milford

It happened on the northbound side around 7:20 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 in Milford.

Middlesex County resident Bilbraut Angel Caraballo, age 42, of Middlefield, was driving a truck towing a trailer south of Exit 39 A, when the truck drifted into the left lane and collided with a motorcycle, which was pushed into the concrete median, Connecticut State Police said.

Victor Ryan Forbes, age 34, of West Haven, the driver of the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police said that Caraballo, who displayed signs of impairment, failed a standardized field sobriety test.

Caraballo, who was uninjured, was charged with:

Operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs,

Failure to maintain proper lane.

He is due to appear at Milford Superior Court on Thursday, Oct. 12.

The crash investigation is ongoing, and anyone with any information is asked to call state police at 203-696-2500 or email tyler.allen@ct.gov.

