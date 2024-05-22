The incident occurred in New Haven County in Oxford at Oxford High School on Wednesday, May 22.

According to State Police, troopers responded to the school as a result of a threat made against a student. After an investigation, it was determined that this was a swatting incident.

State police said there's no immediate threat to the school.

As a precaution, Oxford police units and troopers will maintain a presence throughout the day.

Police did not reveal what type of threat the student received.

An investigation is underway.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.