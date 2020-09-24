Sweets, Vegan Fare, Coffee: Three New Restaurants For Downtown New Haven

New Haven celebrated the opening of three new restaurants in downtown on Wednesday, Sept. 23, as part of the city’s Restaurant Week.

Mayor Justin Elicker attended three grand opening ribbon cuttings that day.

Three new New Haven downtown restaurants are:

- Vegan Ahava

- Edible Couture

- Crafted by Hand Cafe (CBH Cafe).

Poreyah Benton is the chef-owner of Vegan Ahava, a food truck at the intersection of Elm and College streets that specializes in vegan - no dairy, no meat, no eggs - comfort food. Ahava serves up breakfast, salads, soups, sandwiches, desserts, and pasta, among other items. She also offers catering.

Tisha Hudson is chef-owner at Edible Couture, a gourmet cupcake and cake bakery that specializes in small desserts. Hudson has a food truck, usually on Main Street, and she does catering as well. The cakes truly are one-of-a-kind.

Chris Bateman is the chef-owner of CBH Cafe on Orange Street. The menu includes breakfast, drinks, salads, soups, sandwiches, and tortillas, among other items.

New Haven's Restaurant Week is going on now through Saturday, Sept. 26.

