1 Teen Killed, 4 Seriously Injured In Fiery Overnight Wolcott Crash

It happened in New Haven County around 10 p.m. Saturday, June 1, in the town of Wolcott.

The Wolcott Police Department said it received a report that a vehicle had gone off the road and struck a tree in the area of 734 Spindle Hill Rd.

While en route to the scene, dispatch notified responding officers that the vehicle was now on fire.

Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle down a small embankment, lying on its side against a tree. The front of the vehicle was on fire.

Two people were outside of the vehicle and told the officers that there were still three others inside the burning vehicle.

A Wolcott volunteer firefighter arrived on the scene and began to fight the flames with a fire extinguisher.

At the same time, one of the officers reached through the shattered rear window and pulled the remaining backseat occupant out.

The Wolcott Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene and extinguished the flames.

The two remaining front seat occupants were trapped inside and had to be extracted from the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, age 18, was pronounced dead at the scene. The person's identity has not yet been released.

The occupant in the front passenger seat, age 17, was in critical condition and flown by Lifestar to Hartford Hospital.

The three backseat occupants, ages 16, 18, and 18 years old, suffered very serious injuries and were transported via ambulance to local hospitals.

The Naugatuck Valley Collision Investigation Team, which consists of officers from area towns, was called to the scene and will investigate the cause of this accident.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.