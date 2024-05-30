Steven Bailey, age 43, of New Haven, was found dead in a Bridgeport Correctional Center cell around 7 a.m. on Sunday, May 26, according to the Connecticut State Police.

Milford Police had arrested Bailey on Wednesday, March 20, and he was being held for violation of probation on a prior conviction of obscenity with a minor.

State Police said after being found, Bailey was transported to St. Vincent's Hospital in Bridgeport, where he was pronounced dead.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy and said on Thursday, May 30, that he died from compression of the neck, and his death was ruled a homicide.

The investigation remains active,

