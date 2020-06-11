Largest Kitchen Showroom In US Opens in Connecticut

In Connecticut, a British kitchen furniture outlet just opened what may be the largest kitchen showroom in the United States.

Wrens Kitchen, 1522-24 Boston Post Road, Milford, is 31,000-square-feet large with 100 kitchens on display. There are also two 3D virtual reality kitchens and an interactive faucet lab.

Wren plans to open five more locations in the Northeast, according to company officials.

The Milford location also has interior design suites or large rooms and decks that architects and interior designers can book to plot out their potential kitchen design with clients. There is a playroom for children, free parking, and free Wi-Fi at the location.

Since coming to town, Wren Kitchens donated $1,000 to Milford Food2Kids, a charity chosen by Mayor Ben Blake, and created 25 new area jobs.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.