Connecticut Nightclub Closed - Again - To Protect Public's Safety

A night spot that has been the scene of violence and now, allegedly, COVID-19 health code violations, has been closed for the second time in a little over one year.

The club in question is at 490 Dixwell Ave., in Hamden. It was closed once in 2019 while operating as K&D and again in November under new ownership and a new name: Dixwell Social Lounge.

In the most recent indefinite closure, Hamden Police went to break up a fight at the lounge but allegedly found major COVID-19 health code violations instead.

On Sunday, Nov. 1, around midnight, police were called to the Dixwell Social Lounge, 490 Dixwell Ave., in Hamden for a report of a fight in progress, according to Patch.

Upon arrival, police estimated that there were about 500 people at the lounge. No one was wearing a face mask and no social distancing was in place, allegedly. Police never located suspects in the reported fight.

Hamden Police alerted Quinnipiack Valley Health District to the party at the Dixwell Social Lounge. QVHD issued a cease-and-desist order to the lounge on Wednesday, Nov. 4. It is not clear when Dixwell Social Lounge will reopen.

Police have been breaking up fights and making arrests related to 490 Dixwell Avenue for years. According to a 2019 investigation by the Department of Consumer Protection, K&D was shut down for the public’s safety following a stabbing in the club and shooting in its parking lot in October 2019.

The Dixwell Social Lounge is not owned by the same people as the people who owned K&D, according to Connecticut business licenses.

In 2019, the Hamden Police said 490 Dixwell had a history of violence.

