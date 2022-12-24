Burger Joint In Orange Closing After 10 Years In Business

A Connecticut restaurant that offers craft beers and gourmet hamburgers will soon close for good.

Prime 16 announced on Tuesday, Dec. 13, that it will close its location in the New Haven County town of Orange at the end of December.

"We want to let you know that we will not be renewing our lease at the end of the month," the business announced in a Facebook post. "It has been our pleasure to serve you at the Orange location for the past 10 years. We hope you'll take the opportunity to visit us in New Haven."

The announcement's comment section quickly filled with former customers who were sad to see the restaurant go.

"Will miss you guys," Claudia Earle Lewis commented. "Wine down nights were the best!!"

"Thx guys! We'll miss you! Tough passage through COVID," Tom Clifford wrote. "But you were peerless!"

