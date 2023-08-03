Bullets Fly During Wild Shoot-Out At New Haven 7-Eleven, 1 Injured

The incident occurred in New Haven around 1:55 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 3, at the 7-Eleven at 400 Foxon Blvd.

When police arrived, they found a chaotic scene and one person injured from shattered glass, but miraculously no one was shot, said Capt. Rose Dell of the New Haven Police.

According to eyewitnesses, a BMW was seen parked in the lot, followed by a gray Honda Civic, Dell said.

Several passengers from the Honda Civic entered the store, dressed in dark clothing and armed with handguns, Dell said. While inside the store, the BMW pulled up near the entrance, and one passenger got out and began firing shots at the individuals inside the store, resulting in a return fire.

Four fired cartridge casings were found in the parking lot, while several projectiles and bullet casings were found inside the store.

All individuals involved fled the scene before police arrived.

The New Haven Police Department is currently investigating this incident.

Anyone with information should contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.