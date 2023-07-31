AR-15 Stolen From Deep Vehicle In Wallingford During Smash/Grab Thefts, Police Say

The incident took place in New Haven County around 6:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 26 in Wallingford.

An officer on routine patrol noticed a vehicle parked in front of a home with one of its passenger windows smashed out, said Sgt. Stephen Jaques of the Wallingford Police.

After investigation, officers determined that the DEEP vehicle contained an AR-15 rifle in a secured and locked police mount.

The entire mount and rifle had been stolen from the vehicle along with ammunition, Jaques said.

"In addition to the rifle, the department investigated 11 incidents of smash-and-grab type thefts that we believe could be related," Jaques added.

All incidents occurred overnight from Tuesday, July 25 to Wednesday, July 26. In all instances, it seems the suspects gained entry into vehicles parked in private driveways by smashing through windows, police said.

In some instances, items were stolen, in others they were not.

The incidents are being investigated by the Wallingford Police Patrol and Detective divisions and the investigation is considered active and open.

DEEP officials did not respond for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

