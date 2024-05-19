The New Haven County incident happened on Thursday, May 16 in Meriden.

Cindy Luzunaris, age 42, walked into Windsor, a women’s clothing store at the Meridan Mall, located at 470 Lewis Ave., just before 12:45 p.m., authorities said.

The Meridan resident then reportedly threw a powdery substance into an employee’s face and left.

The employee reported that her eyes were irritated and that it felt as if her throat were closing up.

She was transported to a local hospital for treatment and the powder was collected at the scene so that it could be identified.

Luzunaris was arrested the same evening after a brief investigation and is charged with breach of peace and assault.

She is due to appear in court on Thursday, May 30.

Police said the Windsor store will remain closed until a private contractor can clean the powder; the rest of the mall is operating normally.

Additional information, including what the substance was, is not available as of publication.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.