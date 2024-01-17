2 Juveniles Nabbed In Armed Robbery in Milford Home, Police Say

The incident occurred in New Haven County around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, on Wilson Street in Milford.

Milford Police said when officers responded to the home on a report of a robbery the victim told them two males he knew had robbed him at gunpoint before fleeing in a white vehicle.

A short time later, a responding officer spotted a vehicle matching the description and it was stopped on Schoolhouse Road.

Police said two juveniles in the vehicle were later identified as the suspects in the robbery. Narcotics were also found during a search.

During the investigation, it was learned that the firearm used was dropped off at another Milford residence after the robbery, police said.

The Milford Police Department Detective Bureau drafted a search warrant for the suspected residence. On Wednesday, Jan. 17, the warrant was executed, and a stolen .38 caliber loaded pistol was recovered. The firearm was found to be stolen during a burglary in Tolland County in Vernon, police said.

Both juveniles were charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Their names are being withheld because of their age.

The investigation is continuing, and additional charges are pending.

