The incident occurred in New Haven County around 10 a.m., Thursday, May 23, in Allentown Fresh at 1941 Dixwell Ave., in Hamden.

According to Lt. Raymond Quinn of the Hamden Police, three males were reported to have forcefully thrown an elderly victim to the ground. One of the suspects then sat in the car and attempted to start it; however, the keys were with the victim.

Unknown bystanders scared the suspects away. The three fled just before the officers arrived.

Quinn said that the first officer on the scene captured one of the suspects, a 15-year-old, running in the area. The other two escaped capture despite an exhaustive search, including K9 officers.

The victim sustained minor injuries and declined medical treatment.

The 15-year-old was charged with:

Assault on an elderly person

Conspiracy of assault on an elderly person

Criminal attempt of robbery involving an occupied vehicle.

Conspiracy of robbery involving an occupied vehicle

Detective Kelly Cushman is conducting the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 203-230-4000. Information can be provided anonymously.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.