Woman Flees Cromwell Crash Scene Before Discovery Of Dead 2-Year-Old In River: Police

Middlesex County resident Devoni Miller of Cromwell was arrested in connection with a September 2023 crash that happened just before her child was discovered dead along the Connecticut River, Cromwell Police announced on Thursday, Dec. 21.

According to authorities, on Monday, Sept. 11, officers responded to a crash on Main Street in Cromwell by Shadow Lake in which a car driven by Miller struck the back of another vehicle, causing it to cross the center median and strike the metal guardrail on the right shoulder, state police said.

The car driven by Miller then left the scene of the crash and was later found unoccupied on Route 9 near the banks of the Connecticut River. However, after the vehicle's discovery, Miller approached officers, who soon learned her daughter, Deroyal Miller, was possibly in the river.

A search was then conducted and resulted in authorities finding the 2-year-old dead among the rocks of the river, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash later drove herself to Middlesex Hospital for suspected minor injuries.

Following Miller's arrest, she was charged with:

Risk of injury to a child;

Second-degree reckless endangerment;

Evading responsibilities with injuries;

Reckless driving.

Miller was later processed and released on a $5,000 non-surety bond. She was then turned over to Connecticut State Police, who held an active arrest warrant for her.

More details about the child's death have not yet been released by authorities.

