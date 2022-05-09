Man Charged In Cromwell Hit-Run Crash Involving Pizza Truck, Police Say

A 25-year-old man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash involving a pizza truck in Connecticut.

New Haven County resident Marcos Gomez, of Hamden, turned himself in to police at about 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, according to Connecticut State Police.

He is accused of walking away from the scene of a crash in the Middlesex County town of Cromwell after rear-ending a Big Green Truck Pizza vehicle while driving on I-91 on Saturday, April 23, State Police reported.

Police previously reported that the driver and the passenger in the pizza truck were hospitalized for treatment of minor injuries.

Police said Gomez was charged with:

Evading responsibility-injury/property damage

Reckless driving

Illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance

Failure to drive in proper lane

Following too closely

Improper use of marker, registration or license

He was released on a $20,000.00 court-set bond and is set to appear in court on May 31, authorities said.

