Middlesex Daily Voice serves Clinton, Cromwell, East Haddam, East Hampton, Old Saybrook & Portland
Middlesex Daily Voice

Man Charged In Cromwell Hit-Run Crash Involving Pizza Truck, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Marcos Gomez
Marcos Gomez Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

A 25-year-old man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash involving a pizza truck in Connecticut.

New Haven County resident Marcos Gomez, of Hamden, turned himself in to police at about 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, according to Connecticut State Police.

He is accused of walking away from the scene of a crash in the Middlesex County town of Cromwell after rear-ending a Big Green Truck Pizza vehicle while driving on I-91 on Saturday, April 23, State Police reported.

Police previously reported that the driver and the passenger in the pizza truck were hospitalized for treatment of minor injuries. 

Police said Gomez was charged with:

  • Evading responsibility-injury/property damage
  • Reckless driving
  • Illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance
  • Failure to drive in proper lane
  • Following too closely
  • Improper use of marker, registration or license

He was released on a $20,000.00 court-set bond and is set to appear in court on May 31, authorities said. 

