Police Search For Man Accused Of Crashing Into Pizza Truck In Cromwell

Police are searching for a man accused of crashing a car into a pizza truck in Connecticut and then leaving the scene.

The crash happened in Middlesex County at 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 on I-91 in the town of Cromwell, according to Connecticut State Police.

A Big Green Truck Pizza vehicle was traveling in the right lane on I-91 northbound near Exit 21 when a 2005 Toyota Scion that was in the left lane crossed all lanes of traffic at a high rate of speed and crashed into the rear of the pizza truck, police said.

The driver of the pizza truck, a 25-year-old Hamden man, and a 32-year-old Hamden man who was a passenger in the vehicle were both hospitalized for treatment of minor injuries, authorities reported.

Police said the driver of the Toyota ran away from the scene, traveling south near Exit 21.

Police shared a photo of him and asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact Trooper Bentil at robert.bentil@ct.gov.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene due to damage, authorities reported.

