Beloved Middletown Restaurant To Close Doors: 'Thank You All For Your Support,' Owners Say

Middlesex County staple The Whey Station(ary), located in Middletown at 544 Main St., will open for its last day in business on Friday, May 12, the owners announced on social media.

The restaurant will remain open until 4 p.m. on Friday, or until supplies run out.

Known for its tater tots, macaroni and cheese, and a whole host of delicious grilled cheese sandwiches, the eatery has been dedicated to "putting many grilled cheeses in the hands of people that love them," the owners wrote online.

However, a combination of personal and staffing issues as well as continued difficulties since the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the decision to close.

"Thank you all for your support over the years," the owners wrote on social media.

The announcement post garnered a wave of comments from past visitors who reflected on their past times at the eatery.

"What an absolute bummer," commented Adam S. of Meriden, who added that the eatery was the site of his second-ever date with his fiance.

"Your restaurant has been the source of a lot of good times over the years," he continued.

"You guys make the best grilled cheese around!" wrote Cori L.

Although the restaurant will be ending its run, the owners' food truck will continue serving up grilled cheeses.

"So, if you see the truck out, snap a picture, or come say hi," the owners said.

