9 Nabbed At Clinton Outlets Parking Lot After Kidnapping Man: Report

The arrests resulted from an incident in Middlesex County on Monday night, March 4, when police responded to the Clinton Outlets at 20 Killingworth Turnpike (Route 81) for a noise complaint and found a group of people in the mall's parking lot, according to NBC Connecticut.

One of the men told officers that he had been kidnapped in Westchester while in New Rochelle, and threatened with a firearm before being brought to Clinton because the group "believed he knew people that had stolen coke [cocaine] from them," according to an arrest report detailed by the news outlet.

A police K9 eventually found a fake gun that looked authentic in nearby woods and authorities also discovered a baseball bat, police-issued pepper spray, and ski masks. Following this, six men and three minors, mainly from New York, were arrested, NBC Connecticut reported.

The news outlet also detailed the charges faced by all nine suspects, which include:

First-degree kidnapping with a firearm;

Illegal use of a facsimile firearm;

Unlawful restraint;

Robbery;

Assault;

Threatening.

The adult suspects were held on $250,000 bonds while the minors were taken to the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries, according to NBC.

