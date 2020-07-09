System That Will Move Through Region Upgraded To Tropical Storm Fay: Here's What's Coming

A tropical storm moving up from the Atlantic Coast is expected to soak the region and bring localized flash flooding and travel disruptions.

The storm, just named Tropical Storm Fay, is the sixth named storm of the season, the earliest that's happened.

The time frame for the storm is Friday, July 10 into Saturday, July 11.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for coastal New York, including Long Island, and the Long Island Sound in Westchester and southern Fairfield County, effective early Thursday evening, July 9.

"Tropical-storm-force winds are expected somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours," the National Weather Service said in a statement.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 6 a.m. Friday until 12 a.m. Saturday.

"Low pressure moving up the coast Friday into early Saturday has potential to produce flooding rains. Exactly where the heaviest rains occur will be highly dependent on the low track, which remains uncertain," the weather service said.

For the latest timing of the system moving up the coast and through the region, see the first image above.

The storm has the potential to dump up to 6 inches of rainfall to some parts of the region. (See second image above.)

Showers are expected to arrive overnight and continue through Friday morning, with thunderstorms possible after 2 p.m. Friday, which will be cloudy with a high temperature in the low 80s.

For areas covered by the Tropical Storm Warning, see the third image above.

Scattered showers and occasional thunderstorms are expected to continue at times during the day and evening Saturday.

Saturday's high temperature will be in the mid to upper 80s.

