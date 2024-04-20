New Haven County resident Michael Finney, age 50, of Waterbury, was arrested in Litchfield County by Thomaston Police on Tuesday, April 16.

According to Det. Jason St. Onge of the Thomaston Police, on Friday, March 29, the department initiated an investigation after receiving a complaint for a restraining order violation and sexual assault that occurred in the victim's Thomaston home.

Finney was charged with;

Sexual assault

Burglary

Violation of a restraining order

He was held on a $650,000 court-set bond pending arraignment at Torrington Superior Court.

Information regarding the victim is confidential and was not released.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

