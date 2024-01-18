Update: Missing Donkey In Bethlehem May Have Been Stolen, Advocate Group Says

Jackie the donkey was originally reported missing from Hickory Lane in the Litchfield County town of Bethlehem on Thursday, Jan. 11, according to Bethlehem Animal Control.

In the days since her disappearance, Desmond’s Army Animal Law Advocates has offered a $3,000 reward for any information that leads to her recovery. However, now the organization is also saying on its website that it will reward anyone who can give information regarding "the positive identification, arrest, and prosecution of person(s) responsible for the possible theft" of Jackie.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Bethlehem Animal Control at (203) 233-1137. Those who call will have to provide their name and contact information, the group said.

"We still have hope that she will be found. If you are in the area, please keep an eye out for her or any signs of her," Bethlehem Animal Control wrote on social media on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

