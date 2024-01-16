'Please Bring Her Home': $3K Reward Offered For Recovery Of Missing Donkey In Bethlehem

A $3,000 reward is currently being offered by Desmond’s Army Animal Law Advocates for any information that leads to the recovery of Jackie the donkey, who went missing from Hickory Lane in the Litchfield County town of Bethlehem on Thursday, Jan. 11.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 16, Jackie was still reported missing, according to Bethlehem Animal Control.

"The owner is asking that if you do have her to please bring her home or bring her somewhere safe and alert animal control so that we can coordinate her being picked up," animal control officials wrote in an announcement on social media, adding, "You will be asked to provide your name and contact information."

An extensive search effort has been underway to find Jackie, which included the usage of a drone. However, these efforts have not yet proved fruitful.

Anyone who lives in the area of Hickory Lane is asked to check their cameras and to also check any livestock they may have in case Jackie joined up with them. Additionally, anyone with any information can call Bethlehem Animal Control at (203) 233-1137.

"Please let us get this mother donkey back home to her son," animal control officials wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

