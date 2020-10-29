Know Them? Police Asking For Help Identifying Duo Who Robbed Dick's Sporting Goods In Area

Police are asking the public for help identifying two men involved in an alleged robbery of almost $3K in merchandise from Dick's Sporting Goods in Fairfield County.

The incident took place on Monday, Oct. 26, when the men entered the store located on Connecticut Avenue and stole $2,907 of merchandise, said Norwalk Police Lt. Jared Zwickler.

An employee sustained a minor injury while struggling to retrieve merchandise from the suspect wearing the white sneakers.

No weapons were displayed. Any information regarding this case should be forwarded to Detective Lindsey Taylor at 203-854-3183.

