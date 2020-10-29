Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
Return to your home site

Menu

Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury

Nearby Towns

  • Danbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Brookfield
    serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Breaking News: COVID-19: Number Of CT Red Alert Cities, Towns Climbs To 30 As Positivity Rate Hits 6.1 Percent
Police & Fire

Know Them? Police Asking For Help Identifying Duo Who Robbed Dick's Sporting Goods In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Know them? Police are asking for help identifying the men who allegedly robbed a Dicks Sporting Goods store.
Know them? Police are asking for help identifying the men who allegedly robbed a Dicks Sporting Goods store. Photo Credit: Norwalk Police Department

Police are asking the public for help identifying two men involved in an alleged robbery of almost $3K in merchandise from Dick's Sporting Goods in Fairfield County.

The incident took place on Monday, Oct. 26, when the men entered the store located on Connecticut Avenue and stole $2,907 of merchandise, said Norwalk Police Lt. Jared Zwickler. 

 An employee sustained a minor injury while struggling to retrieve merchandise from the suspect wearing the white sneakers. 

No weapons were displayed. Any information regarding this case should be forwarded to Detective Lindsey Taylor at 203-854-3183.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Litchfield Daily Voice!

Serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.