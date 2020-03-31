COVID-19: Police Warn Motorists To Keep Vehicles Locked Amid Pandemic

With thefts from vehicles and stolen car incidents being reported through Fairfield County, police are reminding residents that car burglars and thieves aren't heeding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) warning to stay thieves.

The Greenwich Police Department said it received reports on Sunday, March 29, of five stolen vehicles overnight. Two have been recovered.

All of the vehicles had the keys left inside and were unlocked, police said.

Ridgefield Police also reported a stolen vehicle incident as well as thefts from unlocked vehicles.

On Monday, March 30, Greenwich officers captured a few car thieves from the Bronx as they attempted to steal vehicles from a car dealership the department said.

When interviewed, the suspects told officers they are worried about the pandemic, but still needed to "make money," the department said.

Locations of the thefts included Riverside Avenue, Benjamin Avenue, Northridge Road, Old Wagon Road, Sound Beach Avenue, North Maple Avenue and Mead Point.

Larcenies also took place in other areas of town.

Once again, the department is asking to lock their vehicles and remove valuable, and most importantly, key fobs that start the engines.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.