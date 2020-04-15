Here's How Many Are Still Without Power Two Days After Rain, Wind Storm

More than 1,000 Connecticut residents are still without power two days after a series of storms ripped through the region, flooding the area, downing trees and power lines.

As of just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15, about 48 hours after the storms began, Eversource was still working to repair outages that continue to impact 1,035 of its 1,279,556 customers. United Illuminating was also still working on one outage in Woodbridge that was affecting three customers.

Multiple outages were still being reported in:

Ashford,

Barkhamsted,

Bethel,

Brookfield,

Colchester,

Columbia,

Darien,

East Haddam,

East Hampton,

Eastford,

Essex,

Glastonbury,

Griswold,

Groton,

Haddam,

Hampton,

Kent,

Killingly,

Killingworth,

Newtown,

Old Saybrook,

Plainfield,

Pomfret,

Portland,

Putnam,

Ridgefield,

Sharon,

Stamford,

Sterling,

Thompson,

Vernon,

Voluntown,

Westbrook,

and Woodstock.

“The fierce winds with this storm caused widespread power outages, affecting customers in all of the 149 communities we serve in Connecticut,” Eversource Vice President of Electric Operations in Connecticut Michael Hayhurst said. “We recognize how difficult it is to be without electricity especially while staying at home during this pandemic.

“Our crews will continue working until every customer has power back while also complying with stringent federal, state and company COVID-19 pandemic protocols such as social distancing, hygiene and enhanced sanitation measures to safeguard their health and well-being, as well as that of coworkers and customers.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.