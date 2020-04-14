Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Litchfield Daily Voice serves Litchfield, CT
News

Here's How Many Are Still Without Power After Damaging Storm Slams Litchfield County

Zak Failla
The Eversource Outage Map on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
The Eversource Outage Map on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Photo Credit: Eversource

Hundreds of Litchfield County residents are still in the dark a day after thunder and wind storms rolled through the region.

As of 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14, Eversource was still working to restore power to 9,090 of its 1,279,556 Connecticut customers, while United Illuminating was reporting just six outages.

Outages in Litchfield County were reported in:

  • Sharon (171);
  • Woodbury (166);
  • Washington (144);
  • Salisbury (41);
  • New Hartford (37);
  • Barkhamsted (31);
  • Harwinton (13);
  • Litchfield (12);
  • Goshen (9).

Outages were also reported in Watertown and Roxbury.

“Eversource crews are working non-stop restoring power after Monday’s fierce wind storm, while complying with the energy company’s stringent COVID-19 pandemic protocols to safeguard the health and well-being of employees and customers,” the company said. “The storm’s drenching rain and powerful winds caused extensive damage throughout Connecticut.”

