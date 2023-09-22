Woman Hit, Killed By New Britain Police Cruiser Identified

The incident took place in Hartford County in New Britain on West Main Street around 1:10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 21.

According to New Britain Chief Of Police Matthew Marino, a 2017 Ford Police Interceptor Utility, driven by Officer Connor Reinsch, was traveling westbound on West Main Street when a woman, identified as Katherine Colon, age 39, of New Britain, attempted to cross the roadway and was struck by the vehicle.

Colon was pronounced dead on the scene.

"Following the fatal motor vehicle accident earlier this morning, Officer Reinsch will be out of work and placed on restricted duty pending the outcome of the investigation by the Connecticut State Police and Waterbury State’s Attorney’s Office," Marino said,

Marino said the department is cooperating with the Connecticut State Police who are investigating the crash, as is standard in such situations.

At the conclusion, New Britain Police will conduct a full administrative review of the crash and Reinsch.

"These are unfortunate circumstances, and on behalf of the New Britain Police Department, I offer my sincere condolences to all the family and friends impacted," Marino added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.