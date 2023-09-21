Woman Struck, Killed By New Britain Police Cruiser

The incident took place in Hartford County in New Britain on West Main Street around 1:10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 21.

According to Connecticut State Police, a 2017 Ford Police Interceptor Utility, operated by a New Britain Police Officer, was traveling westbound on West Main Street in the City of New Britain when a woman attempted to cross the roadway.

While in the westbound lane, the Ford Police Interceptor Utility collided with the woman, police said. As a result of the collision, the woman sustained fatal injuries.

The pedestrian remains unidentified, pending positive identification from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and next-of-kin notification, state police said.

At the request of the New Britain State’s Attorney’s Office, the State Police - Eastern District Major Crime Squad, in conjunction with the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad, assumed the investigative responsibility for the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision or the moments prior to the collision is asked to contact Detective Ethan Tanksley at ethan.tanksley@ct.gov or Detective Mark Jesudowich at mark.jesudowich@ct.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

